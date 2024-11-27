Local real estate: Champaign County ranch is on 9.2 wooded acres

This Champaign County home, originally built in 2018, sits on 9.2 wooded acres and is in the Graham Local School District.
An asphalt driveway winds through the wooded property and connects to the home and detached 24 x 32 barn, which has concrete floors and a heated workshop. It has a two-car attached garage with openers and a concrete pad at the entry. A concrete walkway connects the driveway to the front entry and covered concrete porch.
The front door is covered by a glass storm door. Inside the entry opens to a family room with bamboo laminate flooring, vaulted ceiling and recessed lighting. There is also a ceiling fan, and this room is open to the kitchen and dining areas.
The dining/breakfast area has a decorative chandelier and wainscotting halfway up the wall on one side. There is a sliding glass door off this room that leads to the rear deck. The kitchen has recessed lighting, white cabinets and bamboo laminate flooring. There is an island with a breakfast bar and wood butcher block top, pendant lighting and wood wainscotting all the way up and beneath and above the cabinets. There is a double farmhouse style sink, solid surface countertops and stainless appliances including a range, dishwasher, microwave and French door refrigerator.
The split floorplan features a primary bedroom suite and laundry area off the kitchen. The bamboo flooring continues into the laundry room, which has cabinets and washer and dryer. This room also serves as a mudroom with hanging coat rack and door leading to the garage.
The primary bedroom suite has a ceiling fan, neutral carpeting and recessed lighting. The ensuite bathroom has luxury vinyl tile flooring, a double vanity and walk in tile shower with glass doors. There is a closet in the bathroom and two additional walk-in closets off the hallway, one being used as a pantry.
A barn door slides to reveal the additional two bedrooms off the family room. Both bedrooms have neutral carpeting and ceiling fans. Each has a double closet, and one room is open to a large storage walk in closet. The bedrooms also share a full bath with tile flooring, tub/shower combination and vanity.
The wood deck off the dining area has railings around all sides and overlooks the heavily wooded backyard.
MORE DETAILS
Address: 9380 Russell Road, De Graff
Size: 2,054 square feet on a 9.2-acre lot; Three bedrooms, two bathrooms
Price: $599,000
Contact: Zachary Wilt, Home Experts Realty; 937-430-9812, Zach.wilt@homeexpertsrealty.net
