Local real estate: Ceilings give main social areas of Greene County home a distinctive design

A mature tree-line frames the near 11.6-acre property that also includes a 30-foot above-ground swimming pool with attached wooden deck. A spacious concrete patio stretches across the back of the house and has a fire pit.

Built in 2005, the main residence has had some recent updates including one of the two gas furnaces in 2020. A roof and oversized gutters were installed in 2021 and much of the interior flooring has been updated.

A gravel driveway leads up to the side-entry, three-car garage and a walkway flanked by landscaping leads up to a wooden front porch deck and the formal entry to the residence.

Inside, volume ceilings give each of the main social areas a distinctive design. The two-story foyer has an open staircase with wooden spindles, carpet runner and lighted steps that wrap up to the wrap-around loft hallway. Directly off the foyer is the formal dining room which has a double tray ceiling. French doors to the right open into a flexible living space which is currently set up as study.

The octagon-shaped room has arched windows and a variable ceiling with half a domed peak ceiling. The room has panoramic views of the front yard and side acreage.

Off the dining room, the two-story great room is filled with natural light through four picture windows that flank a gas fireplace. The fireplace has a raised hearth and a wood mantel surround.

Above the great room, wooden spindles and railings accent the second-floor loft hallway which provides access to three bedrooms and a full bathroom. Two bedrooms have private access to the bath while the third bedroom has built-in cabinetry and counter space for a possible hobby room.

Back on the main level, tucked off the great room is the first-floor primary bedroom suite. A cathedral ceiling peaks above the bedroom which has a wall of windows and patio doors that open out to the aforementioned patio. The private bathroom has a walk-in shower with dual shower heads, a soak tub below three windows, dual vanities with single sinks and two walk-in closets.

Off the opposite side of the great room, wood box pillars accent the threshold into the kitchen which has an angled island and casual dining space. The kitchen has a double sink below a window, a corner pantry closet and plenty of counter space for a coffee station and preparation area. Appliances include a range, dishwasher and microwave.

French doors open from the kitchen out to a turret-style sunroom with several arched windows to provide panoramic views of the tree-lined acreage. The sun room opens out to the patio with walkway to the fire pit and swimming pool.

Access to the basement is from the dining room as the stairwell wraps down to the recreation room which has knotty-pine paneled walls and built-in cabinetry. The recreation room divides into a T-shape allowing for a media area and possible exercise room. Off the recreation room, near the staircase, is a bonus room which could be a bedroom as there is a large walk-in closet. The room has a second entrance to the recreation room where a third full bathroom is located. Behind a pocket door, the bathroom has a step-in shower with body-jet spray and heat lamp.

Two unfinished rooms offer plenty of storage options or possible additional living space as the stamped, poured concrete walls have a wavy brick design. One unfinished room has a door that opens to the stairwell that leads up to the three-car garage.

The garage is also accessible off a short hallway from the kitchen. The hallway allows access to a half bathroom and a spacious laundry room.

FACTS

Price: $774,898

Open House: 1-3 p.m. July 28, 2024

Directions: U.S. 35 east to south on Route 42, to west Krepps Road, to Route 380, to right on Roxanne New Burlington Road. Or from West Spring Valley Paintersville Road to Cornstock Road, to right on Roxanne New Burlington Road

Highlights: About 3,724 sq. ft., 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 1 half bath, gas fireplace, first-floor primary bedroom, volume ceilings, hardwood floors, study, sun room, loft hallway, finished basement, recreation room, bonus rooms, dual HVAC, first-floor HVAC 2020, roof and gutters 2021, 30-by-60 barn with concrete floor and metal roof, above-ground swimming pool with deck, concrete patio, fire pit, 11.6 acres, Waynesville address, Greene County township

More info: Sue Piershall-Haines, Berkshire Hathaway Home Professional Services; 937-436-9494; bhhs.com/professional-realty-oh301/dayton/susan-piersall-hanes/cid-1071662