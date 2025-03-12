Local real estate: London brick ranch is on more than 7 acres

There is a covered front porch with a porch swing. The front door has decorative glass windows.

Inside, the entryway has laminate flooring, a ceiling light and a guest closet. To the right is a living room with carpeting, chair rail molding and a ceiling fan. It has a brick woodburning two-sided fireplace with raised hearth, glass doors and a wood mantel. There is also log storage.

A door from the living room leads to the kitchen. It has tile flooring, wood cabinets, solid surface countertops, tile backsplash and multiple ceiling lights. Updated appliances include a cooktop, wall oven, microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator. Around the corner is the laundry room with cabinets, tile flooring and a door to the garage.

The dining room has hardwood flooring and a decorative chandelier. The opposite side of the living room fireplace is in this room. It is surrounded by brick, has a raised hearth and glass doors. Sliding glass doors open to the rear deck.

A hallway off the dining room leads to three bedrooms, including the primary bedroom suite. It has carpeting, a walk-in closet and an ensuite bathroom with tile flooring, a wood vanity and a walk-in shower. Two additional bedrooms have carpeting. One has a ceiling fan and the other has a bay window. There is a shared full bathroom off the hallway. It has tile flooring, an extended size vanity, pendent lighting and a tub/shower combination with glass door.

Steps off the dining room lead to the finished basement. There is a family room with carpeting and wood paneling halfway up. There is also a recreation room with carpeting and an additional room that could be a fourth bedroom (no egress). There is an unfinished section for storage and HVAC and an additional unfinished room.

The rear of the home has a wood deck with railings and a ramp leading down to the yard and driveway. The large yard has many mature trees and a 49′ x 36′ pole barn and a brick firepit. The lot also includes walking trails.

MORE DETAILS

Price: $439,000

More info: Priscilla McNamee, Roost Real Estate Co, 937-605-1094, priscilla@roostrealestateco.com