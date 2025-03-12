Local real estate: London brick ranch is on more than 7 acres

This three-bedroom brick ranch sits on a 7.75-acre lot between South Charleston and London. Originally built in 1972, it is located at 12920 Columbus Cincinnati Road in London. It is in the Southeastern Local School District.
The home sits about 300 feet off the road and a gravel driveway winds through the property to the attached two car garage, which has a concrete pad in front.
There is a covered front porch with a porch swing. The front door has decorative glass windows.
Inside, the entryway has laminate flooring, a ceiling light and a guest closet. To the right is a living room with carpeting, chair rail molding and a ceiling fan. It has a brick woodburning two-sided fireplace with raised hearth, glass doors and a wood mantel. There is also log storage.
A door from the living room leads to the kitchen. It has tile flooring, wood cabinets, solid surface countertops, tile backsplash and multiple ceiling lights. Updated appliances include a cooktop, wall oven, microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator. Around the corner is the laundry room with cabinets, tile flooring and a door to the garage.
The dining room has hardwood flooring and a decorative chandelier. The opposite side of the living room fireplace is in this room. It is surrounded by brick, has a raised hearth and glass doors. Sliding glass doors open to the rear deck.
A hallway off the dining room leads to three bedrooms, including the primary bedroom suite. It has carpeting, a walk-in closet and an ensuite bathroom with tile flooring, a wood vanity and a walk-in shower. Two additional bedrooms have carpeting. One has a ceiling fan and the other has a bay window. There is a shared full bathroom off the hallway. It has tile flooring, an extended size vanity, pendent lighting and a tub/shower combination with glass door.
Steps off the dining room lead to the finished basement. There is a family room with carpeting and wood paneling halfway up. There is also a recreation room with carpeting and an additional room that could be a fourth bedroom (no egress). There is an unfinished section for storage and HVAC and an additional unfinished room.
The rear of the home has a wood deck with railings and a ramp leading down to the yard and driveway. The large yard has many mature trees and a 49′ x 36′ pole barn and a brick firepit. The lot also includes walking trails.
MORE DETAILS
Price: $439,000
More info: Priscilla McNamee, Roost Real Estate Co, 937-605-1094, priscilla@roostrealestateco.com
