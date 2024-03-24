Local real estate: Moorefield Twp. 2-story home remodeled, has theater room

The entry has hardwood flooring that extends into the living room with a woodburning fireplace and wood paneled accent wall. There is also a wood mantel and surround and recessed lighting in this room.

To the right of the entry is a dining room with tile and a decorative chandelier as well as recessed lighting. This room also has built-in cabinets. The dining room is open to the kitchen and the tile flooring flows through into this room. There are butcher block and solid surface countertops, a glass subway tile backsplash and stainless appliances including a double oven range, microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator.

There are pantry cabinets on either side of the refrigerator and a white double farmhouse sink. There is a decorative lighting fixture over the sink and a ceiling light.

The living room is open to a home office with built in cabinets, hardwood flooring and two windows with window seats. There is also a full bath on the first level with tile flooring, a tub/shower combination with sliding glass doors, an updated vanity and a floor to ceiling storage cabinet.

The kitchen opens to the breezeway that has luxury vinyl tile flooring, a decorative ceiling light and built in cabinets. this room steps down to the two-car garage, which has been converted to a home gym and theater room. The gym area has painted drywall and flooring and an exterior door leading to the rear yard.

The home theater room has sliding barn doors, neutral carpeting, wood paneled walls and theater seating that conveys with the sale. This room has recessed ceiling lighting and a pull-down screen as well as space for a large screen television.

Wood stairs lead from the entry to the second level with three bedrooms. One room has wood flooring, built in shelving, crown molding, ceiling lights and built in loft beds as well as a walk-in closet. The second bedroom has a ceiling light fixture, a built-in loft bed and shelving and luxury vinyl tile flooring. The third bedroom has recessed lighting, a ceiling light, luxury vinyl tile flooring and a floor to ceiling wardrobe.

There is a full bath on the second level with farmhouse sink, tile flooring and tile back splash and walk in shower with glass door.

The basement has been finished and serves as a primary suite. It has luxury vinyl tile, recessed lighting, built in wardrobes, pendant lights, crown molding and a sitting area. There is also an oversized walk-in closet with a custom organizer system. The ensuite bath has a tiled walk-in spa like shower with glass doors, luxury vinyl tile flooring, a double vanity and recessed lighting.

There is also a free-standing bathtub with a stone façade wall behind it and decorative wall lights. The bathroom has built-in spaces for additional storage. The basement has glass block windows.

The back yard has a smaller fenced area at the rear of the house with a dog door, and a concrete patio. There is a mulched play area and elevated playhouse and an additional chain link fence at the back of the property and a wood privacy fence on one side. There is a shed and a chick coop.

FACTS

Where: 4455 Derr Road, Springfield

Size: 2,000 square feet on a .74-acre lot

Price: $375,000

Highlights: Four bedrooms, two- and one-half bathrooms. dining room with built in cabinets, two car garage converted into a home gym and theater room with seating included in sale, three bedrooms and full bath on second level with built-in cabinets and loft beds, breezeway connecting garage to main house with exterior door, fenced back yard with out buildings, dog run, mulched play area and elevated play house and chicken coop.

For more information:

Kristen Howard

Coldwell Banker Heritage Roediger

937-765-0094

Kristin.ehoward@yahoo.com