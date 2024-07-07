Local real estate: New construction ranch situated on 18 acres in Enon

Inside the entry has hardwood flooring that extends throughout the living area. The entry also has a decorative and a coat closet. The entry is open to the formal dining room with ceiling light and hardwood flooring. There is a doorway opening to the family room, which is also open to the entry way.

The family room has hardwood flooring and a woodburning stone fireplace with wood mantel. There is recessed lighting over the fireplace. The family room and kitchen are open concept with a separate breakfast area. Hardwood flooring extends into the kitchen. There is a sliding glass door off the breakfast room and a decorative chandelier.

The kitchen has granite countertops, a breakfast bar with three pendant lights and a walk-in pantry with shelves. The home is being sold without appliances but there is room for a cooktop, double wall oven, dishwasher and refrigerator. A farmhouse sink is already installed. The kitchen also has recessed lighting.

Off the kitchen is a home office with a built-in planning desk. This room is connected to the primary suite with ensuite bath. Hardwood flooring flows throughout both rooms. The primary suite has a ceiling light and walk in closets. The ensuite bath has a double wood vanity, hardwood flooring, and a walk-in tile shower with glass doors.

The home has a split bedroom plan with the two additional bedrooms located behind the family room on the opposite side of the house. The second and third bedrooms have neutral carpeting, ceiling lights and double closets. These rooms share a bathroom off the hallway with wood vanity and tub/shower combination.

The main floor also has a laundry room with hookups and wood flooring. There is an exterior door leading to the garage, which has two openers.

The 18-acre lot is not finished and is waiting for the new owner to customize. The house also sits on a crawl space.

FACTS

Address: 5227 Fowler Road, Enon

Price: $749,900

Highlights: Brand new construction ranch with vinyl siding, hardwood flooring throughout most of main level, neutral carpeting in two bedrooms, custom cabinets in kitchen including a breakfast bar, granite countertops, room to customize appliances, formal dining room and eat in kitchen, sliding glass exterior door, full covered wrap around front porch, double walk in closets and ensuite bath in primary suite, split bedroom plan for privacy, two car attached garage with openers, woodburning stone fireplace in family room.

For more details: Mark Freeman, Keller Williams Advisors Realty; 937-718-1334, mark.freeman@kw.com