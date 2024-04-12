Spacious Springfield home on 5.11-acre lot

To the left of the entry is a formal dining room with a ceiling light and neutral carpeting. There is an arched doorway from this room to the kitchen. To the right of the entry is a living room currently being used as an office with neutral carpeting and a ceiling light.

The kitchen has tile flooring, a tile backsplash and granite counters, track lighting and decorative pendant lights and stainless appliances — including a dishwasher, range, microwave and French-door refrigerator. There is a breakfast bar at one end. There is also a breakfast area with a ceiling fan and a door leading to the attached garage.

Open to the kitchen is the family room with neutral carpeting and a ceiling fan. There are two wood-framed windows with semicircular glass decorative windows at the top.

A hallway off the family room leads to the laundry room with tile flooring, shelving and cabinets and a half bath. The bath has tile flooring and an oversized vanity. Another hallway accesses the primary suite with neutral carpeting, double closets, a ceiling fan and an ensuite bath. The bathroom has tile flooring, a jacuzzi tub, and a walk-in tile shower with glass doors.

Stairs from the family room lead to the second level. The hallway has wrought iron railings that overlook the two-story entry. Neutral carpeting flows throughout the second level and three additional bedrooms. Two of the bedrooms have dormer windows. All have ceiling lights, and a large game room/bonus area has skylights. The upstairs full bath has tile flooring and a tub-shower combination.

The full basement is unfinished and has poured concrete walls.

The lot is partially wooded, and the backyard is fenced with chain link. There is an above-ground pool, garden beds behind the fence, and a 31′ x 80′ heated outbuilding with two additional garage spaces. There is a rear covered deck off the family room with wood railings. The back of the lot is wooded.

Facts:

4393 Penny Pike, Springfield, OH 45502

Four bedrooms, 2½ bathrooms

3,535 square feet

5.11-acre lot

Price: $589,900

Directions: State Route 40 to right on Penny Pike

Highlights: Main level primary bedroom with ensuite bath, two-story entry with dormer, first-floor laundry, updated kitchen with stainless appliances, granite counter and ceramic-tile flooring, breakfast area and bar, family room with wood decorative windows, formal dining room and office, three bedrooms upstairs and a bonus area with skylights, full unfinished basement, two-car attached garage and two-car 31′ x 80′ detached heated garage, above-ground pool, fenced rear yard, partially wooded lot, new furnace in 2016, school across the street from home.

For more details:

Hannah Smith

Fathom Realty

937-508-9798

hsmith@fathomrealty.com