3 questions with Alex Klug

What do you love most about your city?

The community. The greater Dayton region is full of inspiring people and innovative ideas.

What issue do you feel needs more attention in our communities?

Economic justice. As a food system leader and activist I know that food security, food sovereignty and climate smart agriculture are rooted in and driven by economic decision-making. If we want to secure a better quality of life in the greater Dayton region, begin by rethinking how our economy works, who benefits from it currently, and how we can all participate. This reimaging process must include how we value the well-being of the community beyond economic metrics.

What’s your Big Idea for the Dayton region?

It’s not my idea but one I’d love to share — more cooperatives! If you’re not already familiar, take a moment to explore Co-Op Dayton. They’re working to build a local economy by and for the people of Dayton. Investing in their work is an investment in our collective future!