3 questions with Merle Wilberding

What do you love most about your city?

Having lived in the City of Dayton for over 20 years, I have a real appreciation for the efforts of our City in providing services to its residents and in cooperating with our surrounding communities. Dayton has so many wonderful arts organizations and arts opportunities, especially the Schuster, the Victoria, the Loft Theatre, and the Levitt Pavilion. I love the arts opportunities we have. I think they are the best in the State of Ohio.

What issue do you feel needs more attention in our communities?

While Dayton has done a wonderful job fighting through the pandemic, the Dayton community is still struggling to recapture the downtown activity and that is really hurting the downtown restaurants and office buildings.

What’s your Big Idea for the Dayton region?

Back in 1984 in my Leadership Dayton Class, I shocked the community with my suggestion, and now, thirty years, later I may shock the community when I repeat that my Big Idea for the Dayton region is to consider merging the cities and townships into one cohesive group that could provide unified services, consistent roadways, congruous police protection, and quality education for all – all at an overall reduced burden on its residents.