3 questions with Terry Welker, architect and sculptor

What do you love most about your city?

Dayton is the “Goldilocks” of Ohio cities. Right sized for everything we love, surrounded by agriculture and sitting smack dab in the middle of a region with fast cars, fast horses, four seasons and fall festivals.

What issue do you feel needs more attention in our communities?

Equity in community development. Not everything can be solved with private investment. Our historic tax credits are a huge help for redevelopment projects. These tax credit financial models can be scaled down and spread wider to help small business startups and growth opportunities. Neighborhoods can be revived more quickly though small reinvestments on a wider scale creating a broader impact on community redevelopment.

What’s your Big Idea for the Dayton region?

People often ask what being the Gem City really means. I’d like for the Gem City to be known as Ohio’s best “Volunteer City.” With a shared sense of purpose our Seed of Life Memorial project brought over 5,000 volunteers together through the Mosaic Institute. Countless small “Random Acts of Kindness” became our daily gift to ourselves through volunteers.