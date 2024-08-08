3 questions with Youssef Elzein

What do you love most about your city?

Since Oct. 7, 2023, the residents of Dayton and surrounding communities showed that they hold the human dignity, empathy and compassion towards other persecuted humans to a higher level, and they care about the human rights for all. I enjoy the diversity of our community, the resilience of the underserved population and most important, the activism. Dayton is becoming a hub of great activists and programs that are being sought by other cities from around the country.

What issue do you feel needs more attention in our communities?

Equity, equality, stability and justice are missing from our community overall. Distribution of wealth and development capital by local and county governments is lacking. The development has been focused, for the last 20 years, on one area of the city, while other neighborhoods are sliding into economic and social collapse. Food desert areas must be recognized as a primary health crisis, lack of affordable housing and economic development in many neighborhoods musty be remedied, and lack of transparency from local and county elected officials must end.

What’s your Big Idea for the Dayton region?

The Dayton Region will be the gem of the gems if elected officials allow the residents to participate in shaping our future. We have many creative, smart and passionate individuals that must be supported instead of importing ideas from outside the city. Promoting a real partnership between the well to do residents and the disadvantaged, a real public private partnership partnership to promote growth across all neighborhoods, and distribution of wealth to eliminate racism, injustices and brutality in our community. Make Dayton be the once known as the most affordable cities in Ohio and the nation. Make the city a place for everyone, regardless of race, religion or color of the skin.