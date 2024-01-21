A message to our Veterans from Dayton VA for Mental Wellness Month

A Focus on Recovery

Whether a Veteran is facing a mental health concern, substance use, the effects of military sexual trauma or any of life’s challenges, focusing on healing and recovery empowers them to take charge and live a fuller, more meaningful life. This approach builds on a Veteran’s strengths and offers respect, honor, and hope to the Veteran and family members who support them. The VA is here to provide and connect you with clinical resources and peer support to confront and manage any mental health challenge.

Supportive Treatment Options

VA offers mental health treatment and supportive therapy options tailored to meet each Veteran’s needs. VA facilities offer mental health treatment services including evidence and measurement-based services, talk therapy, supported work settings, Intimate Partner Violence Programs, Post 9/11 Military to VA, Caregiver Support programs, occupational and other therapies, all designed to align with your preferences and lifestyle. Talk to your VA health care provider about the options available in your area.

Coordinated Care for the Whole Person

Timely medical care, good nutrition, regular exercise, a sense of purpose and supportive relatives and friends are just as important to mental health as they are to physical health. That’s why VA health care professionals work together to provide safe and effective treatment for the whole person — head to toe — using what’s known as a “whole health” approach.

Care Close to Home

The VA is adding more rural and mobile clinics and working with health care providers in smaller communities. VA also uses cutting-edge technologies — including mental health care by phone or secure video, self-directed apps for smartphones to deliver care to Veterans and their families wherever they are, even in the comfort of their own homes. Similarly, Veteran Training is a self-help portal that provides mental health-based tools for overcoming everyday challenges. The portal has tools to help Veterans work on problem-solving skills, manage anger, develop parenting skills, and more in an entirely anonymous environment.

Challenges persist and continued efforts are essential. It is our collective responsibility to ensure that every Veteran feels supported and empowered to seek the mental health assistance they deserve. As we celebrate Mental Wellness Month, the Dayton VA Medical Center continues to prioritize mental health services for Veterans. By breaking down barriers, expanding accessibility, and fostering awareness, the VA is sending a powerful message – the mental health of our Veterans is a national priority.

Veterans in crisis are encouraged to call the Veterans Crisis Line at 9-8-8. Confidential support is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Veterans enrolled at the Dayton VA can request same day mental health services through their Primary Care team or by calling 937-268-6511 and asking for Mental Health.

Dr. Jeffrey Dulin is Chief of Mental Health Services for the Dayton VA.

Dr. Jennifer DeFrancesco is the Dayton VA Medical Center Director.