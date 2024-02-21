COMMUNITY CONVERSATION: Afrofuturism and the future of Dayton

On Feb. 4, we launched a project that explored the Afrofuturism arts movement and its many connections to the Dayton region. Then, on Feb. 18, we followed up with three local artist to go beyond imagining the future and to discuss what can be done to help create that better future for Black artists in our communities.

To continue that discussion amongst the artists and contributors themselves, we will hold a Community Conversation focused on these topics and more.