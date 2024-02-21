COMMUNITY CONVERSATION: Afrofuturism and the future of Dayton

On Feb. 4, we launched a project that explored the Afrofuturism arts movement and its many connections to the Dayton region. Then, on Feb. 18, we followed up with three local artist to go beyond imagining the future and to discuss what can be done to help create that better future for Black artists in our communities.
To continue that discussion amongst the artists and contributors themselves, we will hold a Community Conversation focused on these topics and more.
You can watch the live February Community Conversation on the Dayton Daily News Facebook page at noon on Feb. 28
The discussion will be co-hosted by Community Impact Editor Nick Hrkman and Reporter Russell Florence and feature panelists from around our region, including:
- Leroy Bean, poet and a founder of Broken English: 101, a monthly live entertainment production
- Shon Curtis, freelance photographer for various agencies and organizations, including OMS Photo
- Krista Franklin, collage artist, poet and educator
- Mariah Johnson, Dayton Metro Library Cultural Programming Manager
- Rodney Veal, artist, choreographer and host of ThinkTV and CET CONNECT, The Art Show
Have a question for our panelists? Please email it to nick.hrkman@coxinc.com or ask it in the comments of the livestream on Feb. 28.
Afrofuturism and Dayton, Ohio
Krista Franklin: "Transatlantic Turntable-ism." Collage on canvas. 2005.
"Afrofuturism demands society look beyond the present into worlds yet explored, where the fullness of Blackness blooms without limitation." - Read Russell Florence's story about Dayton's many connections to Afrofuturism. Throughout February, Ideas & Voices will feature artists and others to discuss our region’s contributions to Afrofuturism. You are invited to follow along.
|
Rickey Vincent: Dayton musicians did not engage in Black music traditions — they broke them
|
Countess Winfrey: I challenge myself to create a new world, rather than shine light on the world we already live in
|
Shon Curtis: Afrofuturism and the rebirth of artistic identity
|
Leroy Bean: Valuing Black creativity: Addressing systemic bias in the arts
|
Rodney Veal: ‘We are speaking loudly and with pride from our African roots’
|
Mariah Johnson: Libraries and artists in our community are the agents of change