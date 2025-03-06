DaytonStrong: Can’t assume ‘someone else is going to be able to do it for us’

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

What makes Dayton strong?

What makes Dayton strong is innovation, it’s resilience and it’s sense of community. The city has faced numerous challenges over its history, and every time it’s been able to adapt, rebuild, and not only survive, but thrive.

How do we keep Dayton strong?

We keep Dayton strong by continuing to invest in local businesses, entrepreneurship, workforce developments.

We have to invest in our local network of nonprofits. They support our education system, our infrastructure. And be sure that we’re all taking part in doing what we need to do and not assuming someone else is going to be able to do it for us.

#DaytonStrong

Dayton has been tested.

In 2019, our city witnessed tragedy after tragedy, from an unspeakable act of violence to weathering a literal storm. We faced hate in the form of a KKK rally.

We came together, raising the #DaytonStrong banner as not just a statement of our strength but our commitment to rebuild a better community.

Then followed a national pandemic, economic volatility and much more. We continue to stand strong. From a flood a century ago to the hollowing out of manufacturing or the housing crisis, we aren’t content to persevere; we want to take flight.

So here are the questions we have for you:

1. What makes #DaytonStrong?

2. How do we keep #DaytonStrong?

Your responses will be used in a special reporting project online and in print, celebrating our community and helping us focus on what matters most.

There are many ways to submit responses:

Shoot a video of yourself, your friends, family or coworkers showing us what makes #DaytonStrong.

Share that video with us and the world through social media. You can tag us @daytondailynews or use #DaytonStrong in your video response on social media. If your account is private, please send us a DM as we will not be able to view the video. Here’s where you can find us:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/daytondailynews/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/daytondailynews/

X: https://twitter.com/daytondailynews

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@daytondailynews

You can put it in a song, or a poem, or a piece of art. Fill out the form below or email photos and written responses to edletter@coxinc.com.