HUSTED: Veterans get priority of service in Ohio

We are proud to be a state where men and women not only raise their hand to serve but return home to Ohio to begin their post-military life. We believe in making Ohio a place where veterans are supported while they serve our country and when they return home. It’s not just enough to thank our veterans but to encourage companies to hire them and provide them with the resources they need for a successful post-military career. That is why veterans get served first on OhioMeansJobs.com and at all of our OhioMeansJobs centers. When a veteran uploads his or her resume to OhioMeansJobs, they go to the top of the list for potential candidates to our more than 7,000 Ohio companies that have designated themselves as “military-friendly”, meaning they are actively trying to put veterans on their teams.

Governor DeWine and I believe that supporting veterans also means supporting their families, who make huge sacrifices while their loved ones are away. For our military spouses, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s “Hiring Our Heroes” in partnership with the state of Ohio and the Ohio Department of Veteran Services recently launched the Ohio Military Spouse Economic Empowerment Zone (MSEEZ). The Ohio MSEEZ is a collaboration of businesses and community partners across the state that are committed to identifying opportunities as well as barriers to entry for military spouses seeking meaningful employment.