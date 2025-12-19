Ideas and Voices: ‘There is no greater feeling than helping a neighbor in need’

My childhood dream came true… I grew up to become a superhero. You can, too

I cannot run at the speed of lightning, lift a car with my pinky finger or fly through the air, but my dream came true because every single day I wake up with an opportunity to do what I believe is the greatest job on earth. I get to help make the world better for someone in need.

But what if each of us woke up every morning, looked in the mirror and realized our own superhero ability? Imagine challenging ourselves daily to find one tangible way — just one — to live up to our God-given potential to do good. Then imagine ending our day by asking, “How did I make the world better for someone today?”

I end most nights asking myself that very question, and the answers have varied widely. Sometimes, it’s buying an extra meal for someone on my way to lunch. Sometimes it’s visiting a parishioner in the hospital. Sometimes it’s donating to a charity, holding the door for someone whose hands were full or just offering a smile and a kind word to a stranger who looked weighed down by life.

Read his full opinion

Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo

We rise together through giving

Each day, nonprofits in our community step forward to address the region’s most urgent challenges. Their efforts require resilience, a dedicated team of staff and volunteers, and funding to fuel their missions.

The Greater Dayton region is a remarkably generous community. Time and time again, The Dayton Foundation witnesses the impact of charitable gifts from our fund holders. In the past fiscal year alone, we facilitated more than 26,400 grants totaling $120 million to thousands of nonprofits. These are real people who are making a real difference – locally and beyond – for the organizations and causes close to their hearts.

Yet even in a community as giving as ours, nonprofits are feeling the pressures of recent federal and state budget reductions that have strained their financial lifelines. According to a recent report by the Urban Institute, one in three U.S. nonprofits experienced a disruption in government funding in early 2025, with 21 percent reporting outright losses, 27 percent facing delays or freezes, and 6 percent receiving stop-work orders. These cuts primarily affect organizations that put food on our neighbor’s table, keep families housed, train workers for employment, and support mental healthcare and emergency shelter.

Read her full opinion

Tax-smart giving in a season of need

As we enter this season of giving, nonprofits face an increased demand for services while funding tightens. At the same time, new tax rules from the One Big Beautiful Bill Act create opportunities for donors to give strategically. Here are six practical tips to help you make the most of your generosity and your tax benefits. Always consult your financial advisor or CPA to see how these apply to your situation.

Read her full opinion