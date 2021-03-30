IDEAS: Policies that promote electric vehicle sales and production mean better jobs

This support can be reflected in the state’s upcoming transportation budget. Increased electric vehicle fees can be reduced through the budget process, helping to offer greater incentives to buying an EV and demonstrating that our state is ready and willing to embrace innovation and encourage the development of new technologies. Business leaders in our area should be taking this opportunity to call on our officials to take this step forward. Reducing the fees by half will not have a significant impact on the state’s transportation budget but will be an unmistakable message that Ohio will do what it takes to promote EV sales and development. The state has already invested significantly in Lordstown Motors to support them in bringing the first all-electric pickup truck to market. Why would we set obstacles in their way or the way of other manufacturers like them?

The last year has been challenging for all businesses in Ohio. Those of us in the automotive industry were not exempt. We all are looking for help in bringing our customers back while continuing to grow and expand our markets. It is my sincere hope that the state of Ohio will follow the lead of the Miami Valley and take that step forward. Reducing the EV fees to $100 for all-electric vehicles, $50 for plug-in hybrids, and eliminating the fees on gasoline-only hybrids will reinforce Ohio’s commitment to doing all we can to position us as leaders in the new manufacturing economy.

Irv Moscowitz is the CEO of Burhill Leasing in Dayton