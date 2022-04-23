Letters to the Editor: April 23, 2022

State Auditor Keith Faber’s opinion piece, “A Chicken in Every Pot…” touches on many of the Republican talking points that attempt to blame the Biden administration for inflation and higher gas prices. Mr. Faber stretches his credibility when he suggests that Democrats think electric cars are the “immediate solution to the here-and-now problem of skyrocketing fuel costs” but I don’t think anybody believes that, not even Mr. Faber. He also says surging fuel prices have little connection to the Russian invasion of Ukraine but history says otherwise. It is common knowledge that uncertainty caused by certain regional and global events can cause fuel prices to rise. For example, the sub-prime mortgage crisis that spawned the Great Recession caused oil to spike to over $147 a barrel and gas to spike to over $4.10 a gallon (and that was in 2008 dollars). Most folks would agree that having a global, Communist nuclear power invade a neighboring democracy qualifies as one of these events.
- Lansing Ellis, West Chester
Thanks for the front-page article: “Dayton taking steps to reduce carbon footprint” on April 19. The City of Dayton deserves much credit for addressing the serious nature of climate change and implementing its recent Sustainability Plan. As the recent unpredictable increase in gas prices shows us, we need to transition quickly away from fossil fuels. One national policy that would speed the transition would be a gradually increasing carbon fee on fossil fuels paired with a carbon cash back to American households. This policy would make greener choices more competitive and cushion families from increasing prices. I encourage Representative Turner to support this and other legislation to address climate change. As a member of the Armed Services committee, I am sure he is aware of the national security implications of our changing climate. For a healthier and more stable world, we need quick, comprehensive action on climate change.
- Bob Steinbach, Beavercreek
Thank you to the Ohio Supreme Court for protecting our democracy yet again by striking down the latest attempt to pass gerrymandered state legislative maps. In 2015 and 2018, Ohioans overwhelmingly (over 70%) voted to create fair legislative districts. However, Rep. Bob Cupp and Sen. Matt Huffman have repeatedly ignored these changes to our state Constitution by controlling the process, shutting out even their fellow Republicans, and repeatedly presenting unconstitutional maps that ignore the very changes for which Ohioans voted. Because of Cupp and Huffman’s blatant and repeated disregard for the state Constitution, our state Supreme Court, the citizens of Ohio, and democracy in general, we now face the mess and expense of a split primary. It’s time to call out their disgraceful and dangerous behavior!
- Kathy Swensen, Miamisburg