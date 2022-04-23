Letters to the Editor: April 23, 2022

State Auditor Keith Faber’s opinion piece, “A Chicken in Every Pot…” touches on many of the Republican talking points that attempt to blame the Biden administration for inflation and higher gas prices. Mr. Faber stretches his credibility when he suggests that Democrats think electric cars are the “immediate solution to the here-and-now problem of skyrocketing fuel costs” but I don’t think anybody believes that, not even Mr. Faber. He also says surging fuel prices have little connection to the Russian invasion of Ukraine but history says otherwise. It is common knowledge that uncertainty caused by certain regional and global events can cause fuel prices to rise. For example, the sub-prime mortgage crisis that spawned the Great Recession caused oil to spike to over $147 a barrel and gas to spike to over $4.10 a gallon (and that was in 2008 dollars). Most folks would agree that having a global, Communist nuclear power invade a neighboring democracy qualifies as one of these events.