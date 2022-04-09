Letters to the Editor: April 9, 2022

Ohio House Bill 616 — along with Ohio House Bill 322 and Sub House Bill 327 — are pieces of legislation that prohibit particular educational institutions from teaching “controversial” and “divisive” content, particularly that relate to gender identity, sexual orientation and race. I am terrified at this effort to stifle the ability of our brave educators to make space for critical thinking and meaningful engagement. Not only does this effort smack of arrogance in that it implies that there is some consensus on what topics are controversial and divisive, it is also antithetical to the basic premises of both education and democracy. To meaningfully engage with one’s culture, it is essential to examine it, warts and all. How can we celebrate our achievements if we admit to no failures? And, how can we learn from the past if we refuse to acknowledge that it happened? Additionally, implicit within these bills — measures promoted as ways to “protect” people from discomfort— is a deep cynicism about the ability of children and other students to face adversity. Discomfort is the ultimate catalyst for growth. And, as we can glean from an honest look at fascism throughout history, ultimately, this type of censorship will only weaken our society by creating significant deficits in the education of our citizenry.
- Kathleen Gish, Dayton
To safeguard clean air and clean water for all Ohioans, protect our wild places and wildlife, and empower the government to combat climate change, you must prioritize the courts and the judges who interpret the law. While the Clean Water Act and the Clean Air Act have built a foundation for vast improvements in the well-being of the American public for over fifty years, the future health of our communities depends on the Supreme Court continuing to respect and uphold public policies. The Supreme Court’s duty and ability to faithfully adhere to these protections is critical for the well being of all. Judge Jackson is an exceptional, highly-respected jurist who will bring a range of experiences and a new, much-needed perspective to the nation’s highest Court. Her previous decisions indicate she understands the government’s duty and authority to protect the American people, having ruled both for and against cases with environmental impacts during her tenure.
- Will Huddleston, Dayton
I spent some time while social distancing this summer writing a second coda to my poem, “Riverchild,” which was the controlling idea for the Junior League of Dayton’s bicentennial gift to the community, Dayton: A History in Photographs in 1976. I wrote the first coda for the poem for Dayton’s own bicentennial of its founding in 1996, and in 2020, during the pandemic, I added another coda because I felt another stanza was needed to reflect on how Dayton continues to survive. I believe that the Great Miami River and Dayton are inextricably bound as river and child, and that image is now complete as we gain renewed strength and roll on “Forever Dayton Strong.” As part of the Dayton Daily News’ salute to Dayton’s birthday on April 1, I wanted to add: Happy Birthday, Dayton!
- James Farrelly, Oakwood