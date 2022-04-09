Letters to the Editor: April 9, 2022

Ohio House Bill 616 — along with Ohio House Bill 322 and Sub House Bill 327 — are pieces of legislation that prohibit particular educational institutions from teaching “controversial” and “divisive” content, particularly that relate to gender identity, sexual orientation and race. I am terrified at this effort to stifle the ability of our brave educators to make space for critical thinking and meaningful engagement. Not only does this effort smack of arrogance in that it implies that there is some consensus on what topics are controversial and divisive, it is also antithetical to the basic premises of both education and democracy. To meaningfully engage with one’s culture, it is essential to examine it, warts and all. How can we celebrate our achievements if we admit to no failures? And, how can we learn from the past if we refuse to acknowledge that it happened? Additionally, implicit within these bills — measures promoted as ways to “protect” people from discomfort— is a deep cynicism about the ability of children and other students to face adversity. Discomfort is the ultimate catalyst for growth. And, as we can glean from an honest look at fascism throughout history, ultimately, this type of censorship will only weaken our society by creating significant deficits in the education of our citizenry.