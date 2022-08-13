Letters to the Editor: Aug. 13, 2022

We are calling on the DeWine Administration and the Ohio Legislature to support the following actions to make sure our children avoid hunger. #1 Please use funding, either through ARPA or other funding sources, to supplement the cost of providing school meals that are not covered by the federal government, so schools are fully reimbursed at the “free rate” for all meals they serve. #2 Maximize federal funds for school meals by requiring school districts eligible for the CEP to pursue this option to more effectively leverage federal funding and implement best practices to maximize federal reimbursements and relieving local fiscal pressures impacting the program.

As a physician at an underserved community hospital, I see firsthand the impact of poverty and food insecurity in the city of Dayton, and I see how life-changing a free school meal can be for our children and their families.