Letters to the Editor: Aug. 6, 2022

The need for continued funding for this program is heightened due to the inflationary impact seen on many parents. The increased cost of gas, food and other needs of the family will be exacerbated by having to provide school lunch for their child or children. Relieving this financial stress from families is a small investment in the educational success of our kids. We know that children learn best when they are supported and have a full stomach. Unfortunately, the school system serves as a safe haven for many to receive a friendly smile, attention, and a healthy nutritious meal. A hungry child cannot win!

As a parent and community leader, I call upon the Dewine Administration and Ohio Legislature to use funds to supplement the cost of providing school meals not covered by the federal government.