Letters to the Editor: Dec. 11

We are approaching year three of this once-in-a-lifetime pandemic with no end in sight. We have been alternating between fear and hope as new COVID outbreaks continue across the country, but have confidence that vaccines and boosters offer protection from serious illness. Masks, social distancing and hand-washing ensure added protection. As a hearing-impaired adult who wears a cochlear device on one ear and a hearing aid in the other, I rely a lot on lip reading. That’s impossible if a store clerk or restaurant server is wearing a mask. I’m definitely glad that they’re protecting themselves and the public, but this does create added difficulties and isolation for the deaf and hearing impaired community. For a return to normalcy, if you aren’t already vaccinated, please consider doing so. - Karen Dorsten, Miamisburg

Would you rather be a citizen of a multi-ethnic country that is democratic, and every group is treated equally, or of an authoritarian one where one group gets preferential treatment, but you are a member of that fortunate group? That, I think, is the essence of our so-called “culture war.” Our Declaration of Independence stated that “all men are created equal.” For all intents and purposes, what it meant was that all white males who own property would be considered equal in the new country. The history of the United States has been a history of expanding rights. Over time the poor, women, and persons of other races have gained the same rights as only well-off white men originally held. Our Civil War came about largely because the United States could either be a country where all men were created equal or it could be a country where slavery was legal — but it couldn’t be both. But even after all citizens had become equal under the law, they remained quite unequal in practice. The federal government doesn’t decide who will be hired, what they will be paid, who will be rented an apartment, etc. That is where things stand today. Will the trend in this nation toward the expansion and equalization of rights continue, perhaps in part because white people are likely to soon compose less than half of the total population? Or has it gone as far as it can? Is it even possible for one ethnic group to peacefully relinquish the privileges it has always enjoyed? Would enough Americans prefer authoritarianism to true equality to put an end to our democracy altogether? The United States can either be a country where all men are created equal, or it can be one where one ethnic group gets preferential treatment — but it can’t be both. - Ron Rodenburg, Centerville