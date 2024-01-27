Letters to the Editor for Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024

We are in a perilous time in this country and in our war-torn world. We have religious traditions in this country, but many of them are tainted with scandals and excesses by religious “leaders”. This has left our faith communities un-focused on strengthening our national resolve to bolster each other in peacemaking and reconciliation to pursue a more perfect Union. I have a suggestion that I hope we can all consider in this pivotal election season. I would like us to try a common plea, every day . . . to say a prayer . . . to call upon our “better angels” to give us wisdom to do justice, to act with civility and respect toward each other, to build a healthier and caring future for our children, not to demean and distort the news about our institutions and fellow citizens and leaders. I am convinced that the mystery we will likely never understand of “angels” does embody what we also call “grace” . . . the grace and energy and power to move mountains . . . accumulated in the “wisdom of the ages” in what Martin Luther King called the “moral universe”. That is our source of wisdom and grace and resolve to restore damaged relationships. We desperately need however to ask for it daily, to connect to it, to notice the channels of it in the goodness of our fellow citizens, not in their shortcomings or mistakes. We need to ask for it every day, especially this year, this election season. As Abraham Lincoln appealed to the nation in his First Inaugural Address, let us ask that “mystic chords of memory, stretching from every battlefield and patriot grave to every living heart and hearthstone all over this broad land, will yet swell the chorus of the Union, when again touched, as surely they will be, by the better angels of our nature.”
- Dr. Bill Hirt, Dayton
The Jan. 21 story about the Ohio state legislature makes it clear once again that the Ohio GOP does not value democracy in the least. Before 2023 they had passed a bill to disallow August special elections. This was no doubt due to public schools systems that were having trouble passing levies holding them at that time since many do not show up to vote at that time. They turned around and allowed a special August election in 2023 to try to get ahead of the November abortion rights vote. The issue then was an attempt to raise to 60% of favorable votes to pass amendments, knowing that the abortion issue would likely pass in November. Once abortion rights passed with 57% of the electorate, they now are attempting to get a bill passed to keep the judiciary out of rulings on abortion rights laws and cases. Since 57% voted in favor, it is obvious that they do not approve of democracy at all. GOP Representative Bill Dean was the sole “no” vote when the legislature passed a bill banning spousal rape. He is now leading the charge against abortion rights. Thus I have to conclude that he does not value women at all since, if he had his say, a woman could get raped by her husband and then have to carry the resulting fetus to birth. It is sad that Ohio has gone off the rails due to gerrymandering as we have now.
- Thomas W. Billing, Springfield