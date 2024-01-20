Letters to the Editor: Jan. 20, 2024

The City of Middletown is interested in funding an aquatic center for the benefit of the Atrium Y. The majority of Middletown Medicare seniors are excluded from using the facilities at the Middletown Y and Atrium Y unless they are willing to pay $50/month. These same seniors who have Silver Sneakers memberships may drive to Springboro and use the Coffman Family Y pool or mosey down to the Lakota West Y and use their pool. Middletown and Atrium Y say “Pay or Stay Away” to Silver Sneakers seniors. There are several pools in Middletown that have low cost memberships available to Middletown area families. Forest Hills and Browns Run, just to name two. Before Middletown commits millions to enrich the Atrium Y, how about publishing the expected number of people who will actually use the facility so the public can see who is benefitting? It’s our money, Middletown leaders.
- C. Fraunfelter, Middletown
The 2024 election money train is on the move. I receive emails every day asking for money from candidates near and far. How about you? Of course the dollars that you and I send in are only a small portion of the money being contributed to candidates. Of greater concern is the money given by corporations, trade associations, political action committees, unions—all attempting to have influence over their chosen candidates.
Jan. 21 is the 14th anniversary of Citizens United v. Federal Elections Commission, the Supreme Court ruling that is widely recognized as ushering in all this money. After Citizens United, we saw the creation of SuperPACs and “dark money”— donations that are made in secret— making it almost impossible to follow the money.
History tells us that this problem started long before Citizens United. In 1886, the Supreme Court gave standing to the Southern Pacific Railroad Company under the 14th Amendment. Later decisions added the 4th Amendment, the Commerce Clause, the 1st Amendment and more. Political spending became a form of free speech in 1976, thus protecting corporate entities from spending restrictions.
Move to Amend is an organization dedicated to ending corporate constitutional rights and money as a protected form of speech. We have legislation in the U.S. House to amend the Constitution, the We the People Amendment, HJR 54. Ask your representative to co-sponsor. Learn more about our efforts and sign our petition at movetoamend.org/motion.
- Mary Sue Gmeiner, Dayton