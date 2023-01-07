Letters to the Editor: Jan. 7, 2023

In this season of reflection and gratitude, I think it’s imperative to recognize the caregiving professionals who remain dedicated to those who rely on them for end-of-life care and services. At Hospice Care of Middletown, our frontline care professionals, along with other hospices, keep our residents comfortable and safe in our community 24/7.

Aging services providers – many nonprofit or faith-based organizations whose core mission is people, not the bottom-line – fill a vital role in every community. As year three of an unprecedented pandemic ends, I applaud the resilient Hospice professionals who gave their hearts and souls to battle COVID and continue to give their all to older adults in our community every day.