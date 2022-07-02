Letters to the Editor: July 2, 2022

Now our foodbank is suffering from the impact of rising food prices, significant supply chain instability, massive reductions in USDA commodities, and declines in donations. As schools have recessed for the summer months, more families with children are turning to us for more food to help replace the lost school breakfast and lunch programs.

We need help, and we need it now. We are urging Governor DeWine and members of the Ohio General Assembly to fulfill the Ohio Association of Foodbanks’ request for $50 million now in immediate funding to help our foodbanks restock shelves and keep our doors open, and an additional $133 million in ARPA funding to help foodbanks repair, recover, and be resilient to meet long-term recovery needs.

We cannot afford to fail the hundreds of thousands of Ohio’s families and seniors that are counting on us to keep them from going hungry.

- Audrey Vanzant, Springfield