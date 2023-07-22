Letters to the Editor: July 22, 2023

Issue 1 is the Republican party leadership trying to maintain their abortion ban even though strong majorities oppose it. It takes the power away from voters and puts it in the hands of corrupt party hacks in Columbus who are refusing to listen to the voters in the first place. If this passes we will essentially never be able to modify our constitution again. There is nothing more anti-American than making it impossible to change the way we govern ourselves as times and our needs change. Please vote NO on Issue 1. It will be your most important vote in a generation.

- Jennifer Saxena, West Chester

Organizations like the Ohio Democratic Party require 60% (Article 4, Section 1) and the Democratic Socialists of America require sixty-six 66.6% (Article XIII) to amend their constitutions. They have determined that 60% or greater of their people need to agree before changing their constitution. They want to protect their constitutions! Why does this matter? These are a higher percentages than they want for our Ohio Constitution. Currently, the threshold is at 50% percent plus one to change our constitution. Buckeyes have the opportunity to vote and raise that threshold to 60% percent in the August election. Why would the Democrats and the Democratic Socialists not want your Ohio Constitution to have the same level of protection as their constitution? Vote “Yes” on or before August 8 to protect the Ohio Constitution. By voting “Yes” we will move the threshold for amending our constitution from 50% plus one vote to 60% percent, protecting it from outside special interest groups that seek to buy constitutional amendments.

- Pastor Josiah Kagin, Kettering

The purpose of Issue 1 is to make it more difficult for citizens to initiate and pass changes in the Ohio Constitution through public elections. Under the current system, getting enough signatures to get an issue on the ballot is extremely challenging. If Issue 1 passes, it will be almost impossible. Issue 1 would require signatures from all, instead of half of the counties in Ohio, to get on the ballot. That means a single county could defeat an entire proposed amendment! It would require 60% of the vote, instead of a simple majority, to pass on election day. Supporters of Issue 1 say it will keep outside money out of our process, yet there is nothing about outside money in Issue 1. If legislators really want to keep outside money out of our elections, create a bill about that! Republican, Democrat or Independent, let’s not give away our own political power. I encourage you to vote no on Issue One on August 8. This vote matters!

- Jill Becker, Yellow Springs