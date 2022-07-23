Letters to the Editor: July 23, 2022

I appreciate the delineation of funding as outlined in the article, but I think use of school time is not appropriate and could disrupt school-based learning. School personnel are tasked with supporting the education of all students during the entire school day and are responsible for standards of curriculum and behavior. How are the children who participate in Bible study supervised and protected during this offsite program? Children who do not participate may be negatively impacted and labeled, adding to the challenges our schools and students face every day, including bullying and discrimination.

In my opinion, religious teaching does not belong during public school time.