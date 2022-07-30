Letters to the Editor: July 30, 2022

I watched as Terry Slaybaugh (former Airport Director) positioned the Dayton Airport area as a “hub for logistics, manufacturing and distribution”; the current director Gil Turner has jumped on the same bandwagon. The City Manager and Commission seem content with this direction or are at best “directionless” as it relates to passenger service. This single-focus airport vision must stop.

Personally, I don’t have a need for a pair of Crocs (they have a distribution facility at the airport) and I don’t have a dog, so the Purina distribution facility doesn’t help me, either. I am thankful for these and similar facilities that employ many from the Miami Valley. That being said, let’s get some real passenger service in here — something that works, is sufficient and cost competitive. We’ve all watched you build these warehouses, now give us something we can really use. My suggestion is to get someone to head up our airport operations that is “world class” to rebuild our facilities at “The Birthplace of Aviation.”

- Jeff Peterson, Dayton