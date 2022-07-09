Letters to the Editor: July 9, 2022

Backyard fireworks are illegal in Dayton, but the law is not enforced. Police tell offenders to keep it on their property. Does anyone believe that the nuisance, noise and property damage can be confined to a modest-sized city yard? Poor enforcement is complicit in the serious burns and other disfiguring injuries to the face, eyes, ears and hands that happen year after year. The victims are commonly children and innocent bystanders. Who benefits? Those who are entertained by hearing loud booms and especially the fireworks industry which employs an influential lobby. The costs far outweigh enriching special interests and entertaining people who are often drinking at parties. What could possibly go wrong? Explosions at all hours that alarm veterans with PTSD, survivors of gun violence, babies, pets and me. Fires and other property damage, especially in densely populated areas such as Dayton. Plastic debris and toxic chemicals pollute our air and soil and harm wildlife. This is a quality of life and safety issue. Prevent Blindness Ohio president Sherill Williams, said “There is no safe way to use fireworks.” To assume that making dangerous acts legal will increase their safety is contrary to common sense.”
- Gail Downie, Dayton
I oppose the “heartbeat bill” ban on abortions. As a pediatrician, I know that abortions are healthcare and used to treat situations such as incomplete spontaneous miscarriages and ectopic pregnancies. Although the bill states that there are exemptions to save the life of the mother, we cannot wait until the situation is that dire to treat. The sooner this procedure happens, the lower the risk for complications and death. In addition, I treat multiple teenagers with mental health problems whose stability and futures could be negatively affected by an unwanted pregnancy. These situations can all happen after there is a detectable heartbeat but before the fetus is able to survive outside the womb. I urge Gov. DeWine, Rep. White and Sen. Antani to reverse the heartbeat bill abortion ban.
- Colleen Begley, Dayton
These politicians screaming about all the subpoenas being issued for them and saying they are “politically motivated.” Of course they are! The issues being investigated are political crimes. Every single problem we face as a nation is political. Every single defendant is a politician or a confidant of a politician. Any crimes against our government are politically motivated. How can you refuse to testify at a politically induced trial by saying it’s political?
- Charles Plummer, Miamisburg