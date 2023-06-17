Letters to the Editor: June 17, 2023

As people begin to plan and decide what they will do to celebrate their fathers on Fathers Day, I wanted to discuss Islam’s beliefs on respecting parents not only once a year, but daily.

Islam places a heavy emphasis on every child’s duty to love, respect, and obey their parents. Although there is no specific allotted day for this in Islam, rather this Western tradition should be a regular practice. However, this respect and love should not be one-sided. It is the parents’ duty to their children to take care of and to pray for them. Allah especially accepts the prayers for children because parents always want the best for their children.

The Holy Prophet Muhammad said in regards to fathers that “the best gift a father can give to his children, is good character.” Parents should strive to raise good children and in turn children should treat them with respect.

Our mothers and fathers are the ones who took care of us, clothed us, fed us, and much more since we were born. Their service to us is why Islam emphasizes their honor because love should be unconditional.

As we celebrate this year, let us strive to honor our parents, not just on this day, but everyday moving forward.

- Neha Shahid, Centerville

In the June 7 Ideas & Voices section, Saul Anuzis and Kevin DeWine make the case for less environmental regulation and cheaper, quicker access for more fossil fuel production, all in the name of helping seniors with their utility bills. The lead story on the same day’s front page — “Smoke from wildfires in Canada arrives in region” — another reminder of our rapidly warming planet.

If the GOP really wanted to help seniors, they should stop being lapdogs for the fossil fuel industry and work to address affordable housing shortages, hunger, lack of elder care, and medical costs. They might also consider that seniors also really want a healthy, sustainable planet for their children and grandchildren.

- Sam Davis, Kettering

Not too many years back, the City of Dayton was having many issues with several bars in the downtown area. Dayton police were getting called out on multiple fights, multiple shootings, citizens getting robbed at gun point. The City of Dayton implemented the nuisance ordinance to close these places down. My question is, with this DORA the City passed, how will they address the problems from the past while widening the area for potential problems? I understand the thought is that this will bring money to the downtown area, but at what cost to innocent lives?

- Robert Bucheit, Dayton