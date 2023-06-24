Letters to the Editor: June 24, 2023

As a community member, small business owner and craft brewer, I’ve seen the incredible things Ohio offers. However, like any good business owner, I know we can always improve and do better. That’s what we are asking Ohio lawmakers to do by changing the Ohio Alcoholic Beverages Franchise Act: Make Ohio better. Warped Wing has four locations in Ohio. We’d love to continue to grow, but the problem is Ohio’s nearly 50-year-old franchise law. This law places major barriers to not just us, but other brewers. Under current franchise law, breweries are forced into virtually unbreakable contracts where wholesalers have all the power and brewers are left with no way to hold them accountable. Right now, Ohio lawmakers have a chance to fix this. This is a common sense update that can be made quickly in Ohio’s budget. Brewers in Ohio have waited decades for this moment — no one should be left waiting for that long. I urge our lawmakers to update this law to encourage entrepreneurship, innovation, and the sustainable growth of our local brewing industry.

- John Haggerty, co-founder and head brewer at Warped Wing Brewing Company

Citizens for a Better Beavercreek strongly opposes the current attacks on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion education under consideration by the legislature in the state’s two-year budget bill. After George Floyd’s murder, the long overdue, widespread acknowledgement that we still have issues with racial discrimination meant a great deal to many people of color – what they had long known privately was finally affirmed publicly. The backlash that followed was predictable – any time people of color in this country have made any kind of progress, backlash against that progress has always followed. The state legislature is positioning itself to be part of that backlash. There is much in the budget bill that is hostile to DEI, including one section that states “No state institution of higher education shall provide or require training…” on several concepts that are often part of DEI training. You read that right – the state is attempting to outlaw “providing” DEI education on several key concepts. Anti-DEI legislation makes people who wear cone-shaped white hoods happy at the expense of silencing the voices of groups that historically – and currently - experience discrimination. Contact your state legislators now and let them know that legislation silencing their voices is unacceptable.

- Jared Cutler, Citizens for a Better Beavercreek Beavercreek

In his June 21 column, Mr. Shumway makes a good point concerning the lack of common courtesy exhibited by some drivers and related traffic accidents. This is an issue that I was asked to evaluate for a major provider of in-home appliance service. With dozens of our vans driving throughout this region, the daily risk of accidents was significant as was the cost of repairs and personal injuries resulting from careless behavior. After reviewing the individual accident data it was apparent that a very small number of our employees were causing almost all of the vehicle accidents. So we terminated those employees which drastically reduced our accident rate immediately. The public should demand a similar solution including much stiffer penalties for reckless drivers. With the better traffic cameras being used today the technology is available to eliminate aggressive drivers. Eliminating those with aggressive behavior is the only solution.

- Steve Heckman, Springfield