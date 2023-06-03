Letters to the Editor: June 3, 2023

- Scott H. Graham, Centerville

The guest column on May 26 by Veronica Raussin of Addicted.org dealt with the impact drug addiction has among veterans. It was spot on, but the fact is, much of what she wrote applies to the greater community as well. She stated, “Families also play an essential role in supporting their loved ones.” She cited various resources for veterans, and I would like to add a local resource that others may not know about which is available to everyone, not just veterans. FOA Families of Addicts is celebrating its tenth year of helping fight the chaos addiction causes. Its mission is “To educate, empower and embrace families, friends and individuals struggling with addiction by providing support and promoting recovery”. The struggle families go through when a loved one is suffering from substance use disorder is largely overlooked by the care system. FOA fills that gap with weekly support meetings in 5 Ohio cities (and one in North Carolina), a helpline staffed by volunteers with lived experience, and more. This year, FOA will hold its 10th annual Rally 4 Recovery on Courthouse Square in Dayton on Sunday, August 27. This rally provides access to over 60 resources, showcases, and celebrates that recovery can and does occur, and helps destroy the stigma that prevents many people from dealing with addiction. Our website, FOAFamilies.org has more information. Raussin’s last sentence says it well – “It’s never too late to offer a helping hand.”