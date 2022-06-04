Letters to the Editor: June 4, 2022

Editor’s Note: We have received a large number of submissions following the tragic events in Buffalo, NY and Uvalde, TX. Ideas & Voices is committed to giving space to readers’ perspectives. If you are interested in providing a 150-200 word letter to the editor or a 500-600 contributed column on this topic, please email your submission to edletter@coxohio.com.
The gun violence that we have experienced over and over, just in my lifetime, is sickening — and it is getting worse. I am afraid for my two daughters. My oldest is 13 and has already been at school when there have been guns confiscated from students and my youngest is starting kindergarten in August. I cannot in good conscience continue to send my children to public school if they will not be safe. Each time there is a mass shooting/school shooting, there is the same outrage and cry for change and yet the only thing that changes is the address of the tragedy. This does not happen in any other country — only ours. We need major gun reform and stricter gun laws. We needed these things decades ago, but we can’t change the past. However, for the sake of my children, I am begging Sen. Brown, Sen. Portman and Rep. Turner to use their power and position for meaningful change.
- Sarah Treadway, Vandalia
Mass shootings are not the price we pay for liberty. Mass shootings are the price we pay for political and societal dysfunction. There is no reason to have weapons of war in our communities. They are made for mass killing and nothing else. However, the money that the weapons industry can spend on campaign contributions combined with the emotional power that guns give to men who otherwise feel abused and powerless brings this small but dedicated group to the polls and has left us at their political mercy.
The solution to the problem of too many guns is not more guns. It is fewer guns. People kill people with guns. Legislators can deal with dangerous highways, dangerous buildings and dangerous chemicals. They need to deal with dangerous guns. Ban weapons of war that have no place in our communities. Keep them out of the hands of dangerous, disturbed people like the one who shot up the entertainment district in Dayton, and other ones around the country.
We will continue to see mass shootings in schools, workplaces and public gatherings as long as legislatures have nothing but thoughts and prayers for past and future victims. These mass shootings are on them. It is their job to reduce them. It is our job to elect people who will do the job if they won’t. Keep the lives of children and other innocents from being on them.
There are many things society could do to stop people from killing other people with guns. We could spread our productivity to provide living wages with more security. We can restore respect to our public discourse and stop the torrent of media abuse and outrage. But start by getting weapons of war off the streets, out of the schools, workplaces and public areas.
- Stanley Hirtle, Dayton
Act I: Despite many warning signs, mostly ignored, assorted shooters have infamously emerged. The cowards target school kids, seniors, commuters, worshipers, etc. Slaughter reigns.
Act II: All cable and network news stations pound their stories 24/7. This can go on for days, depending on the number of people killed or injured. There will be never-ending news conferences with all the platitudes given by local politicians who want TV face time. Seen one news conference, seen them all.
Act III: Proposals for stopping the carnage flow like water over Niagara Falls. But it’s all show. The lobbyists on life-and-death issues have the politicians in their pockets. Money talks much louder than the guns of the shooters.
Epilogue: This is what we are up against citizens. Inaction abounds. The next massacre is on the horizon. Alas, the script outlined above will begin anew.
- George W. Mallow, West Carrollton