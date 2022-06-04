Letters to the Editor: June 4, 2022

We will continue to see mass shootings in schools, workplaces and public gatherings as long as legislatures have nothing but thoughts and prayers for past and future victims. These mass shootings are on them. It is their job to reduce them. It is our job to elect people who will do the job if they won’t. Keep the lives of children and other innocents from being on them.

There are many things society could do to stop people from killing other people with guns. We could spread our productivity to provide living wages with more security. We can restore respect to our public discourse and stop the torrent of media abuse and outrage. But start by getting weapons of war off the streets, out of the schools, workplaces and public areas.

- Stanley Hirtle, Dayton

Act I: Despite many warning signs, mostly ignored, assorted shooters have infamously emerged. The cowards target school kids, seniors, commuters, worshipers, etc. Slaughter reigns.

Act II: All cable and network news stations pound their stories 24/7. This can go on for days, depending on the number of people killed or injured. There will be never-ending news conferences with all the platitudes given by local politicians who want TV face time. Seen one news conference, seen them all.

Act III: Proposals for stopping the carnage flow like water over Niagara Falls. But it’s all show. The lobbyists on life-and-death issues have the politicians in their pockets. Money talks much louder than the guns of the shooters.

Epilogue: This is what we are up against citizens. Inaction abounds. The next massacre is on the horizon. Alas, the script outlined above will begin anew.

- George W. Mallow, West Carrollton