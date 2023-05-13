Letters to the Editor: May 13, 2023

SB83/HB151 bans “specified ideology” that “classifies individuals within identity groups.” Is the expectation that we teach about the Holocaust without mentioning the “identity group” it targeted for annihilation? Further, SB83/HB151 mandates that institutions do “not seek to inculcate any social, political, or religious point of view.” Are we to teach about the Holocaust without condemning it? SB83/HB151 claims to target “controversial belief or policy.” By whose designation? Holocaust Denial is currently on the rise. Does the “intellectual diversity” SB83/HB151 claims to safeguard include protecting Holocaust Deniers in higher education?

It is treacherous hypocrisy to invoke the importance of teaching about genocide while simultaneously working to sensor educators’ ability to teach the realities of history. Anyone who supports SB83/HB151 has no interest in maintaining the integrity of education for future generations. Contact your legislators now and let them know shutting down DEI education is unacceptable and dangerous.