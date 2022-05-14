Letters to the Editor: May 14, 2022

The Ohio Supreme Court needs to hold the Republican members of the Redistricting Committee in contempt. They have refused to abide by the Supreme Court’s order to draw constitutionally fair districts. They have deliberately run out the clock and are forcing Ohio voters to use their rigged, unconstitutional maps. Take note of the childish Twitter statement sent to former Ohio Democratic chair, David Pepper, from Republican state Rep. Bill Seitz of Cincinnati. “Too bad, so sad. We win again.”

By their actions, they have clearly demonstrated that they have no regard for the constitution and are figuratively wiping their feet on it. They’re also thumbing their noses at Ohio voters who overwhelmingly voted to end highly gerrymandered districts. They have rejected maps that were drafted by a Democratic mapmaker and a Republican map maker working together.

Ohio voters deserve fair districts and those that are denying us, should be held accountable.

- Beverley K. Gardner, Englewood

I was fascinated by Jeremy Sharp’s May 10 column about the Robert E. Lee Monument at the Franklin, Ohio, Fraternal Order of Eagles Lodge.

I thought Mr. Sharp thoroughly covered the historical background and presented his case in a non-judgmental manner. If the R.E. Lee Monument was on public ground his argument would probably resonate more fully with the public, but it’s on private property. If the F.O.E. Lodge members don’t have a problem with it, let them explain to Mr. Sharp their rationale for displaying the monument.

During 2020′s chaotic summer, all manner of public statuary was destroyed or mutilated all over the country. At that time, cooler heads suggested moving the controversial statues to “memorial parks/buildings” with accurate historical information about each one. I believe that a dispassionate, honest explanation about the historical role of our public figures might lead most reasonable people to accept our shared, often “messy” history.

- Gerald Nelson, Trotwood