Letters to the Editor: May 2, 2023

- Dave Spurrier, Hamilton

I wish people would admit that even very healthy people can get angry or fearful at day-to-day issues and now that they have a gun, the easy answer is to just shoot. It’s a new mindset in our society. In the past, it would be yelling, cursing and shoving, or calling the police. But with a gun available, it is too easy for the person with the gun. That isn’t just a mental health issue. It is attitudes, poor judgement and availability of an easy solution with a gun. Now we can’t even verbally defend ourselves because we might get shot if we make someone angry. I feel one huge underlying issue is accessibility. We are in an age of fear, and guns don’t help the situation. People who don’t have good judgement skills or have poor impulse control don’t need access to guns. It’s just too easy. Personally, I felt safer when only the ‘bad’ people had guns. Back then, we could feel free to express our feelings without fear of being killed or shot. We could accidentally open the wrong car door, go to the wrong house, or work in our yard without getting shot. There is no easy answer, but maybe we start with loving one another and accepting those different than us. Maybe we teach patience and taking time to think before we act.