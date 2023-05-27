Letters to the Editor: May 27, 2023

- Dennis Singleton, Dayton

Per a May 24 article in Inside Higher Ed, U.S. News is changing how they rank colleges and universities. In the new methodology, U.S. News will give higher weight to how many students an institution graduates from diverse backgrounds. Killing DEI in Ohio via SB 83 will cause such students to rethink where they go, thus Ohio institutions’ rankings will plummet and competitive students from all backgrounds will opt for other states’ colleges. SB 83 is destroying Ohio’s long history of highly-ranked universities. Furthermore, recent testimony from sponsoring Senator Jerry Cirino (R-18) indicates that the free speech element of the bill leaves space for things like Holocaust denial as warranting equal weight in the classroom as accurate historical information. The vagueness of this bill and the overreach it extends into public institutions is at best cost-prohibitive and at worst censorship designed to eradicate supposed “woke indoctrination” in Ohio’s college students. Such indoctrination is first of all not happening, and secondly if it were, one would assume no Ohio college students ever graduate as Republicans. That is obviously not the case. This bill is dangerous to Ohio’s economy, students, college faculty and staff, and the very concepts of truth and empathy.