Letters to the Editor: Nov. 26, 2022

I will agree that the Democratic National Committee seems to have written off Ohio and perhaps for good reason. So far, my personal experience with living in Ohio since 2021 has included having to put up with two “F Joe Biden” flags in my immediate neighborhood. Despite how reprehensible the Trump was to me, I would never dream of flying such a flag with his name on it.

President Biden has done a lot to help the working people of Ohio and every other state and Republican lawmakers have been keen to take credit for Biden’s work despite not voting for the very programs aimed at making our lives better. Likewise, the red electorate will happily take whatever is offered without acknowledging its origins. I see the Republican party as being full of hypocrisy and completely lacking in self-awareness.