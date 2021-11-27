Letters to the Editor: Nov. 27

I am a past employee of Tenneco Owen Sound. In September of 2017, we were told our facility was sold. We were also told that nothing but the name would change. So imagine my shock when we showed up to work one morning and was told there would be a dock meeting. We all thought “Oh, they are going to announce the new name.” But that was not to be. Instead, they told us they were closing the plant in two years. Mouths dropped open, there were tears and we wanted answers. Our facility was the best in the world and we had the awards to prove it. How could they do this? We employed over 500 people. It was a shock. So then we were told that the equipment was going to Kettering and Mexico. Our people were to help set it up and teach others how to run it. Another blow. So as I feel bad for the employees, it just goes to show that business is business. There are no commitments to anyone but the bottom dollar. We have all found jobs elsewhere, but we don’t trust anyone we work for anymore. Hang in there, people. You will get through this.