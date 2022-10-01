Letters to the Editor: Oct. 1, 2022

A DOJ Consent Decree is a “kiss of death” for local management of police departments. This group advocates for the “need” to include the “necessary” language in our local policy, as is used in use-of-force policies in Baltimore and Cleveland. Both of these cities are in the top 10 of America’s most violent cities. While the Consent Decrees and “necessary” language may be doing something in Baltimore and Cleveland, they are not lowering the violent crime rate.

While I am appreciative of the work completed by the group and positive changes made, it is time to remember the definition of advisory; “having or consisting in the power to make recommendations ...” Your voice has been heard and it is time to step aside.

It is apparent that local citizens are fortunate to have a leader the caliber of Chief Afzul; trust his judgment. Do not “tie his hands” with any policies from crime-ridden cities in your effort to make Dayton a “better place.”

- Jeff Peterson, Dayton

Responding to Rep. Tom Young’s letter to the editor defending his support of controversial House Bill 99: H.B. 99 was criticized by parents, teachers, and the Fraternal Order of Police of Ohio (FOP) because it is bad policy. It permits teachers with minimal training to carry loaded weapons around children — without requiring schools to inform parents. Legislators received expert testimony that could have improved H.B. 99 — but Rep. Young and his colleagues passed the bill without most of those changes. That was a mistake. No justification will change it; only amending the law will. I grew up in a gun-owning household. I learned early that guns require careful and thoughtful handling, training and storage. That teachers with as little as 24 hours of training could carry a loaded gun around my child turns my stomach. Prior to this law, armed teachers were required to have the equivalent of police officer training. If that was too high a bar, then find a commonsense middle ground. H.B. 99 is not the answer. If you will not listen to parents, at least listen to the police union. Rethink this dangerous law before it costs lives.

- Megan Overman, Dayton (Write-in candidate for OH-37 State Rep.)

This letter is intended as a reality-based voting guide. In most campaigns, one candidate claims to be a good neighbor and his/her opponent is a dirty, rotten scoundrel. The other candidate claims to be an outstanding citizen and his/her opponent is a lying weasel. Both claim that they are going to Washington to represent you. The reality is much, much different. Let’s use the Senate race between Tim Ryan and J.D. Vance as an example, but the same principles apply in all Congressional races. If Mr. Ryan wins, he will gladly shine Senator Schumer’s shoes, if asked. If Mr. Vance wins, and Senator McConnell asks him to pick up his dry cleaning, he will tug his forelock and comply. The fact is that once your elected officials arrive in D.C. their loyalty transfers from you to the leader of their caucus. Why, you ask? It is because the leaders have absolute power over office space, committee assignments, etc. If the leader doesn’t like them, their lives will be miserable. There is a reason why Democrats and Republicans vote with their caucus something like 99% and 95% of the time, respectively. These facts simplify voting. You can ignore what the candidates say about where they stand on the issues. It is irrelevant. If you agree with the policies and priorities of Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer, vote for the candidates with Ds after their names. Otherwise, vote for candidates with Rs after their names.

- Donald Kunz, Centerville