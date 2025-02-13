Letters to the Editor: Readers react to stray dog task force, federal agency cuts and more

- Linda Leas, Dayton

As a subscriber, I read with interest the article “Task force could tackle stray dog numbers.” This is a dire situation. Rescues and shelters are overwhelmed. We need to do our part.

Pet overpopulation and the resulting homeless and stray dogs are caused by accidental and intentional litters. Spay and neuter your pet. Backyard breeders are a nuisance and so are pet stores who get their supplies from atrocious puppy mills and will sell a dog to anyone with a credit card. Also, what do you imagine breeders do with the puppies they can’t sell?

Are you considering getting a dog? A pet is a family member and a long-term commitment. Make sure you have the time and resources to care for a pet. If you do decide to get a dog, get one from a rescue or shelter. Shelter pets are not inferior, they are mixed breeds and pure breeds who have been let down by humans.

Never let your dog roam freely. Keep them on a leash or in a secure fenced yard for reasonable durations. Better yet, go out with them. Note: the city of Dayton has a ban on continuously chained dogs. See Ordinance 91.62 Confinement of Dogs in the Dayton, Ohio - Code of Ordinances.

Very important, put an ID tag on your dog. Dogs who have licenses, tags and/or microchips make it home, otherwise many do not and suffer horribly. Things happen and an empty collar says you just don’t care.

Do your part. Adopt don’t shop. Take care of your dog. Keep your dog.

- Gail Downie, Dayton

In my many interactions with people in federal agencies, each and every interaction has been professional, informative, prompt, and very important to me and my family’s well being. Being in charge of family estates brought me in contact with the Internal Revenue Service numerous times. Each agent I dealt with was extremely helpful and well informed. Yes, I actually got through to people unlike large private sector conglomerates where one has to interact with a bot that doesn’t understand a complex return problem let alone complex inheritance tax problem. I also had an informative meeting with a Social Security agent whose knowledge of the system helped me choose the best possible time for me to take Social Security. Did I see anyone in the Dayton Office not working hard or efficiently? No I did not. The scheduling was smooth and tight with very little waiting time. The website is very helpful as well. Or at least it used to be before Musk got involved. Federal workers I have known and loved are dedicated, educated, bright, and hardworking individuals who have devoted themselves to public service in The Central Intelligence Agency, Public Policy Agencies, Foreign Aid Agencies, and various Scientific Agencies. They have devoted their careers to making the United States a safer and healthier nation. They don’t have lobbyists who jet them to lavish vacations. They don’t have large expense accounts to hire a big staff, nor do they have lifetime healthcare and lifetime pensions after only 2 years of service. If we want to reign in expenses and gross malfeasance, maybe we should look at some of our federal officials in the US Congress, the Executive Branch, and the Supreme Court. Our federal workers should be respected and not vilified.

- Leslie Merry, Centerville

The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) embodies the compassion and generosity of the American people, providing critical assistance in the face of global crises. In fiscal year 2019 alone, USAID responded to 49 humanitarian emergencies, offering life-saving aid to millions affected by natural disasters and conflicts worldwide.

Despite common misconceptions, foreign aid constitutes only about 1.2% of the federal budget, representing a modest yet impactful investment in global stability and humanitarian relief.

The recent suspension of USAID programs has already led to the confirmed loss of 10,758 American jobs, with estimates suggesting over 51,000 more are at risk.

USAID’s work not only saves lives abroad but also reflects the core values of the United States, promoting goodwill and strengthening international partnerships. The agency’s efforts are supported by dedicated Americans from across the nation, including those from Springfield, Ohio, who serve with distinction in advancing global development and humanitarian initiatives.

I urge our Ohio congressional representatives and senators to protect and sustain USAID’s mission. Maintaining this agency is essential for upholding American ideals and continuing our leadership in addressing global challenges.

- Ann Adrian, Springfield