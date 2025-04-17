Letters to the Editor: Readers react to public school funding, HOA rule change and more

Alternatives exist that could address the proponents’ issues without overriding existing agreements. The General Assembly could reduce the majority needed to change HOA rules as they apply to political yard signs – making it easier to change HOA rules but keeping the burden on those wanting a change. Another approach would be to help prospective homebuyers find out about HOA restrictions before they buy. Another would be to explicitly lay out the minimum standard for permitted political signs.

H.B. 16 instead eliminates all HOA restrictions on political yard signs, allowing HOAs to later establish “reasonable restrictions” regarding political signs. But the burden is placed on each HOA in the state to adopt those new restrictions. This requires hiring lawyers and an HOA-wide vote - a large burden. Given the current charged political environment, the bill will prompt arguments when creating the new restrictions, and more arguments when enforcing the new restrictions. A “no yard sign” rule is a bright-line standard that is easy to apply and keeps our neighborhoods more peaceful.

- Michael O’Neill, Lewis Center

I struggle to understand the rationale of cutting funds to public schools. 87% of Ohio’s students attend public schools. The Ohio Constitution mandates the General Assembly fund a” thorough and efficient” system of common schools throughout the state and exempts religious or other sects from state school funds. Of Ohio’s 88 counties only 6 have the ability to utilize the voucher program, 82 are dependent on public schools.

In 2011 when Republicans began their trifecta, Ohio public schools ranked 10th nationally. Since then money has been siphoned from public to private schools via vouchers, public schools and teachers disparaged, and credibility of our public schools questioned. Limited funds necessitate levies, increase class size, limit student access to reading specialists and tutors, cut vital art and music programs, create higher caseloads for school counselors and nurses. These factors all contribute to lower student performance. Ohio now ranks 29th.

Countries that outperform us in reading and math, value education and respect teachers. These countries invest in education through rigorous teacher training programs and low student-teacher ratios. Countries like Denmark that consistently perform high invest in research and development, utilize innovative teaching methods, have small class size, and emphasize student well-being.

Ohio’s future depends on today’s students. The General Assembly needs to comply with the constitution and fully fund our public schools. 87% of Ohio students in 82 counties are dependent on Ohio’s public schools. It should be the legacy of each generation to provide for the education of the next generation.

- Andrea Bauer, Beavercreek

In an April 8 article, the authors write “Welcome to April in Ohio,” as if the wild weather, heavy rains, and flooding are normal for this time of year in our region. Rivers, roadways, basements and parks flooded. While it may provide some comfort to say that “wild weather” is part of living in Ohio, this isn’t whole story. It misses the reality that our current era of pollution-caused climate change alters rainfall patterns, leading to both heavier rainfall events and flooding and to more drought and dry conditions.

I urge Congressman Mike Turner (OH-10) to take action. Two-thirds of Americans are worried about climate change. Our elected officials hold the keys to finding solutions. This is the wrong time to cut National Weather Service staff that we rely on for keeping our communities safe in times of severe weather and it’s the wrong time to cut Clean Energy Tax Credits from the congressional budget. In the Dayton region, Joby Innovation and Li Industries are benefiting from these tax incentives with a planned 2000+ new job creation and $555 million in investment in our region. Oddly, these tax incentives that support our region’s economy and our country’s ability to be energy independent are on the chopping block in the House of Representatives’ budget proposals. Congressman Turner, a strong advocate for Dayton’s economic health, can and should support keeping clean energy tax credits in the current budget bill.

- Leah Ceperley, Kettering

Interested in submitting a letter to the editor? Email your submission to edletter@coxinc.com.

What makes a good Letter to the Editor?

Our Letters to the Editor are generally collected and published once a week, based on the volume and quality of submissions we receive. Letters to the Editor are short, focused submissions that quickly address a single topic. They can run up to 250 words in length.

Letters to the Editor can respond to specific issues in stories we’ve reported, other contributed columns or syndicated columnists. They’re a quick and easy way to add your perspective to the discussion of any topic.

Learn more about how to get involved with our Ideas & Voices section.