Letters to the Editor: Saturday, April 6, 2024

Despite polls showing that most Ohioans favor common sense gun regulations, the majority of our state legislators remain stubbornly unresponsive to constituents’ wishes. When the Columbus Dispatch questioned Ohio Senate President Matt Huffman on this issue, he arrogantly responded, “Polls are interesting, but they’re not helpful in policy making often. They’re not a good way to govern.”

We remember the cries of “Do something!” following the 2019 mass shooting in the Oregon District. Since that horrific night, Ohio’s legislature has loosened gun restrictions even further by enacting a permit-less carry law. When the leaders we elect to represent us blatantly ignore our opinions, it’s time to choose new ones.

- Kathy Swensen, Miami Township

Ohio revised code 4503.10(C) authorizes additional fees for Electric and Hybrid Electric Vehicles. A necessary step to collect road use Taxes with a decline of motor fuel tax collection. However, our elected officials went too far. EPA.Gov list my Non-plug in hybrid at 36 MPG. It list the same year make and model at 35 MPG. Why then is a $100.00 annual fee accessed for a Non-plug in hybrid vehicle getting only 1 MPG more? It is unfair to pay double tax at the pump and the Registar. I was told by my State Representative that they were aware of the disparity. However, it was easy money and will not change. I urge all Ohio citizens to contact their respective State Representative and ask them to address this harsh situation.

- George Mellen, Marysville