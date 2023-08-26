Letters to the Editor: Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023

Editor’s Note: Interested in writing a letter to the editor about local topics or to respond to other Ideas & Voices columnists? Send a 250-word or less submission to edletter@coxinc.com.

The City of Dayton prides itself on being a home for innovation and advancement, but the recent review of nine books at Troy City School’s library, resulting in the removal of two of them, goes against those values, representing regression and decline. This specific targeting of LGBTQ+-related books, especially transgender stories, is just one instance in a disturbing trend of government censorship in our schools and community. Removing these books from school library shelves does more than just keep students from reading and learning from them. Book bans perpetuate the marginalization of those who already have a hard time legitimizing their voices and representation in the mainstream, because they do not fit the status quo. The challenge of these books was one of moral values and parental awareness, however school libraries not only serve as a way for kids and young adults to learn and cultivate skills to equip them for the future, but they also provide space for students and families to build connections, ask questions, and dive deeper into perspectives beyond their own. By removing these books from the libraries, we are eliminating the ability of students and their families to learn and grow together.

- Riley Tyler, Cincinnati

It’s hard for me to understand why we talk about a $150M Riverfront Project when we have so many other pressing projects to think about. For example, Route 48 is the main street that runs through the center of many of our towns from Union, Englewood, Shiloh, Dayton, Oakwood Kettering, Centerville and Lebanon, to mention a few. It varies from two lanes (mostly no passing) to six lanes. In Union it is four lanes with a center turning lane, well-lit and tree lined, while in Daytonview, the road dangerously varies in width past abandoned or badly maintained buildings. Wouldn’t it be better to buy up and remove those buildings, help re-establish the businesses to newer facilities and rebuild the street? I think it’s past time to form a committee of concerned North Main Street citizens along with the Dayton Planning Commission to come up with a plan to improve the main north entrance to our city. I believe it would attract new businesses and increase our tax base.

- Thomas H. Routsong, Centerville