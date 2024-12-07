Letters to the Editor: Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024

Unfortunately, polling shows 8 in 10 adults are unaware of this distinction — which means donors could be giving money to these two large national organizations under the false impression that they are helping their local pet shelter.

That’s not to say that these groups do nothing good for animals, but they often have different priorities than our local shelters. If you want to ensure that your money goes to helping the homeless cats and dogs in your community, donate local!

- Edwin Sayres is the former President and CEO of the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals

I remember a time when the day after an election people removed their political yard sign as if it was the day after Christmas and time to put away the festive decorations. Where have those days gone?

Part of the problem is, like with Christmas decorations, we’ve adopted the mentality that more is better. We not only have yard signs promoting our candidate of choice, we have flags. Flags that hang from flag poles, fences, and porches. We have homemade signs made from discarded pallets, and even skeletons and vampires draped with flags supporting a particular political candidate.

At the risk of sounding like the Grinch who stole Christmas, it’s time for the political signs, flags, and other “pantookas” promoting political candidates to come down, my friends. The election season is over!

I’m here to remind you that we owe our allegiance not to a particular candidate or political party, but to the Constitution of the United States of America.

My heart will be full when I drive through neighborhoods and see only the American flag – the symbol of a democratic republic unifying 50 states and the people who live in those states – flying high in support of the constitution and liberty and justice for all.

I’d venture to say that my heart may even “grow three sizes that day”.

- Nancy Woeste, Montgomery County