Letters to the Editor: Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023

Empathy Surplus Network USA commends Ohio House Minority Leader Russo for the consequences she imposed on her colleague, Rep. Elliot Forhan, in response to his divergence from governing with empathy. Had she defined Forhan’s “inappropriate behavior” as a lack of empathy, her letter would have been more effective in communicating human rights empathy. December 10 marks the 75th anniversary of the historic passage of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR). I hope readers will consider joining me as a citizen co-proposer to the Secure Human Rights Empathy Education Bill found at https://proempathy.us/shreeb23. Pro-empathy freedom voters in and out of office are the solution.

- Charles Watts, Dayton

Another deranged gunman shoots innocent people just months after being deemed mentally deficient. He then is able to purchase a legal firearm with his valid identification that should have somehow been “red flagged " due to the previous determination of his mental instability. We do not need more gun laws we just need a better system to track those people that should not have access to guns. It doesn’t seem that difficult.

- Rick Smith, Englewood