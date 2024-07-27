Letters to the Editor: Saturday, July 27, 2024

Is anyone else tired of J.D. Vance portraying Middletown as this broken-down backwater? His book, Hillbilly Elegy, portrayed the town as a drug-infested sinkhole. His speech accepting the vice presidential nomination referred to us as cast aside and forgotten by politicians. He should know. The biggest local industry, Cleveland Cliffs, recently received a $500 million federal grant that will create new jobs, all thanks to legislation Vance voted against. As a native and resident of Middletown, I’m sick and tired of this town being used as a political prop by someone who hasn’t lived here in two decades and has done absolutely nothing during his tenure as senator except ignore letters from constituents and vote against legislation that helps the town.

- Charla Hatton, Middletown

Americans should never be punished for having a debilitating illness. Unfortunately, that’s what happens to people like me with illnesses such as End Stage Renal Disease (ESRD), otherwise known as kidney failure. ESRD changed my life. Paying for ESRD treatment, whether it was dialysis (the treatment which works in place of kidneys) or transplant, both of which I experienced, proved to be extremely difficult. I had to rely on Cobra, Medicare, and Medicaid, and I struggled to pay for life-saving treatment. For other ESRD patients, they face financial burdens because private insurers are allowed to kick them off their insurance. Private insurers push dialysis patients off their plans far too early to improve their bottom line, leaving patients to fend for themselves. I am calling on Congressman Mike Turner (R-OH) to help pass the Restore Protections for Dialysis Patients Act, which would guarantee new dialysis patients can keep their private insurance for the first 30 months of care. Insurers shouldn’t be able to kick people off their plans as soon as they get sick.

- Porothea Dennis, Dayton