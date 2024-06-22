Letters to the Editor: Saturday, June 22, 2024

I would like to share my experience as the parent of students who greatly benefit from Ohio’s Ed Choice program. The program has given us the opportunity to move our children to private school where their education and social experience is blooming beyond my expectations. The significant focus of moral and ethical virtues, community service and academic success has been a much needed blessing post-COVID. We are experiencing reading level improvement, STEAM improvement and engagement, as well as a great curiosity for learning. I would like to thank everyone who has made this possible for our family. Ed Choice has been a great opportunity and we are excited to continue as school resumes in August.

- Amanda Mary, Waynesville

We all need a driver’s ed lesson. As I feel our democracy careening down a cliff, I found myself pausing to reframe what’s happening as a lesson on rules of the road. When approaching a yield sign, I don’t have to consider if I’m yielding to a Democrat or Republican, a Black man or a White man, or a Jew or a Christian. I just yield because it’s a traffic sign put there for the safety and security of the public. As we move closer to a highly consequential election, can we choose to cast our votes for candidates based on the 3 C’s: Competency, Conduct, and Character? If not, it will not only be our democracy that will fall off the cliff but the country, as we know it, will end up in the ditch.

- Valerie Lee, Dayton

The column written by Brigham McCowan on ‘Reckless EV Policies’ is a breath of fresh air to address the misguided policies of our present government. In many areas, the directions they are taking our country are leading us to a precipice of potentially disastrous proportions from energy independence, business, employment, inflation and military strength perspectives. We need to hear more objective and practical voices such as Dr. McCown.

- Karl Frydryk, Dayton