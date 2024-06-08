Letters to the Editor: Saturday, June 8, 2024

As a registered Republican but an increasingly independent voter (conservative about money issues, but liberal about social issues) I find it so discouraging to read about the low bipartisanship ranking of my US Representative, Warren Davidson who is ranked 314 out of 436 US house members. Of course, it could be worse. Representative Jim Jordan is next door to Miami County and running dead last at number 436! These political leaders along with other Ohio representatives like Democrat Shontel Brown (from Warrensville Heights at number 334) are deeply endangering our system of politics. I fear for the future if we all can’t find some pathway to enough bipartisanship to make our unique two party system work properly. There is no other way for things to function in the long run. The alternative is revolution, chaos and a new political system. Is that what these leaders want? Unless things change soon for the better I fear the collapse of our current two party system, likely leading to a non-democratic authoritarian takeover of our way of life and eliminating the need for bipartisanship between existing parties. For 250 years our country has figured ways to always muddle through (except of course, during the Civil War). Dysfunctional government in Washington is getting worse and something has to give. Let’s hope for a new birth of bipartisanship based on love of country above party.

- John Virgint, Troy

I get a bit weary hearing “Americans just don’t feel it” when referencing our economy when, in fact, all economic measures show us moving every month in the right direction. Unfortunately, the economy does not work like a light switch. Regardless, the truth is in the numbers – since Joe Biden took office, the US GDP has increased, inflation has decreased from 9.1% in mid-2022 to 3.1% in January 2024. Unemployment is at 3.9%, down from 14.8% in April, 2020. Mortgage rates are trending down, with more decreases to come in 2024. The money supply in the US, via IRA’s, corporations and other savings is $26 trillion. The stock market was up 20% in the last two months of 2023, and has since gone on to reach historic highs. As a recent retiree, this is hugely comforting! Wage growth is improving, but to be sure, food prices are eating into this gain. Whether or not the Biden administration and policies deserves credit for this will always be debated, as it is with every administration. Regardless, the numbers don’t lie, and we should all be feeling some optimism.

- Donna Percy, Colerain Township