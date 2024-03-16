Letters to the Editor: Saturday, March 16, 2024

Immigration, particularly across our southern border with Mexico, seems to be the most pressing problem with the GOP and Trump supporters. The common theme with these folks is President Biden’s inaction on this problem. He is continually berated and blamed for not doing what must be done to solve this problem. Why, then, did the House vote down the bill passed in the Senate, a bill that was bipartisan and in large part credited to Sen. Langford (R-OK)? This bill, in large part, was what the GOP members of the House had been lobbying for for quite some time. But Donald Trump said no! My question is: Why did Trump not solve this dilemma when he was president? When he was inaugurated Jan. of 2017 the GOP had a majority in both the House and Senate. He had two years with this trifecta, Presidency, House and Senate. Add to that Trump also promised that Mexico would pay for the wall. So what happened?

- Jack Rowlands, Englewood

So gun control supporters think they can virtue signal and score points against the NRA by exploiting accidental child gun deaths in Ohio. That’s all that their proposed “safe storage” law is. The kind of people who leave loaded guns lying around where toddlers can find them are the kind of people who ignore gun control laws. Actions speak louder than words. Gun control supporter Alec Baldwin is a perfect example. As Executive Producer for the movie “Rust,” Baldwin created an unsafe movie set where accidents were likely. The original movie crew walked off the job because the set was so dangerous. As an actor, Baldwin pointed a loaded gun at cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and shot her. He didn’t bother to check if the gun was loaded before using it in rehearsal. Why should he? Gun control supporters want more people to support gun control. Accidental gun deaths cause more people to support gun control. Especially when the victim is a child or a pretty woman like Hutchins. There will be accidental shootings as long as gun control supporters encourage accidental shootings.

- Rex Tincher, Kettering

I feel the need to rebut Kevin Geraghty’s letter in the March 9 collection of letters to the editor. He blames Biden for the influx of illegals but nowhere does he mention that the Democrats had crafted a bill to address the issue along with aid to the Ukraine. Republicans were all set to pass it but their idol told them to not pass it as he wants it for a November election issue if it is NOT addressed. Biden tried but it is obvious that whatever Trump says rules these people. Mr. Geraghty of course does not mention the stock market at an all time high and unemployment at 1959 levels. The only hope this county has is to keep Biden in the House to continue the work and maybe then the border can finally be addressed.

- Thomas W. Billing, Springfield, OH